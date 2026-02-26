

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to a 1-week low of 1.3565 against the pound and 2-day lows of 1.1814 against the euro and 0.7718 against the franc.



The greenback eased to 156.23 against the yen, from an early multi-week high of 156.82.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.43 against the pound, 1.22 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



