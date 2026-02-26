Next-generation commissioning system designed to help streamline solar installations delivers another Total Quality Solar innovation as Tigo expands installer loyalty program

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo," "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the Company's presence as an exhibitor at the 2026 KEY The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini, Italy, where Tigo will preview the new active commissioning software. From basic solar-only installations to advanced solar-plus-storage configurations, the system supports installers throughout the entire jobsite workflow via the Tigo EI App, delivering on-site guidance, real-time progress visibility, and clear verification of every required step to help reduce delays, truck rolls, and commissioning uncertainty. At KEY 2026, Tigo will also showcase the latest expansions to the Installer Loyalty Program, including new eligibility tiers and segments, enhanced data support for installers, and upgraded co-branding opportunities.

As Italy prepares for a new phase of structural growth in its solar market, with an estimated 6 to 8 GW of new capacity additions driven by large-scale projects, expanding self-consumption, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and integrated storage, the new Tigo installation and commissioning system is designed to help installers scale with confidence. With more than twenty core enhancements to the installation and commissioning process, the new system is designed to help make solar installers more efficient. With enhanced situational awareness throughout the process, from when the system components are entered into the platform prior to arrival at the installation site, solar installers can better prepare for the work ahead.

"What sets Tigo apart is not just the breadth of its product portfolio, but the way installer feedback is systematically translated back into practical improvements on products and software," said Luca Annovazzi, CEO at Energ.on. "From commissioning to ongoing system management, Tigo tools are clearly designed to reduce friction in the field. That translates into fewer delays, greater confidence during installation, and systems that perform as expected from day one."

At KEY 2026, Tigo will also exhibit the latest TS-4 Flex MLPE products, designed to address the growing adoption of high-power, high-current PV modules. The new TS4-A supports modules up to 725 W and accommodates short-circuit currents up to 22A, helping to ensure compatibility with the latest-generation PV panels. In addition to module-level monitoring and rapid shutdown capabilities, Tigo TS4-A MLPE devices with optimization deployed in Italy provide more than 7.6% Reclaimed Energy on residential solar systems between 3-12kW, with up to 40% of those systems boosting energy production by more than 10%. Tigo MLPE devices are designed to maintain broad compatibility with a wide range of third-party inverters and PV modules, in line with Tigo's mission to provide a premier technology-agnostic approach to optimization, module-level monitoring, and safety, while simplifying system design for installers across diverse project types.

"Installers play the central role in shaping how the energy transition takes form on the ground, and the more efficiently they can do their work, the more it contributes directly to the success of the solar industry at large," Mirko Bindi, senior vice president sales EMEA and managing director Europe at Tigo Energy. "This new approach to installation and commissioning is another way in which Tigo acknowledges the installer as central to the solar industry, and we are delighted to offer these concrete benefits that reward a long-term mindset, technical expertise, and reinforce a shared commitment to high-quality installations. Lasting innovation happens when manufacturers and installers work as true partners, which is what Total Quality Solar is all about."

Tigo representatives will be available at KEY The Energy Transition Expo in the Rimini Exhibition Center, Booth D5.320, from March 4-6, 2026. Distribution partners will also be present at the event, showcasing the full range of Tigo solutions. To schedule a meeting with a Tigo representative to find out more about Tigo products and the benefits of the expanded installer loyalty program, visit the event page. For general inquiries, contact Tigo sales here.

