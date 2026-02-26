

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - IDP Education Ltd. (03F.F) revealed a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$22.742 million, or A$0.08 per share. This compares with A$66.263 million, or A$0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to A$462.245 million from A$484.109 million last year.



IDP Education Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$22.742 Mln. vs. A$66.263 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.08 vs. A$0.23 last year. -Revenue: A$462.245 Mln vs. A$484.109 Mln last year.



This decline in first-half revenue reflects lower student placement and English language testing volumes across key destination markets.



An interim dividend of 3 cents per share franked at 50% was declared on February 25, payable on March 26 to shareholders registered on March 5.



