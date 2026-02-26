

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lynas Rare Earths Limited (LYC.AX) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at A$80.211 million, or A$0.08 per share. This compares with A$5.851 million, or A$0.0062 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 62.7% to A$413.690 million from A$254.312 million last year.



Lynas Rare Earths Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



The company said: 'Gross sales revenue increased to A$413.7m from A$254.3m in the prior half year, driven by a 14% increase in NdPr sales, increased demand from strategic customers, and an increased average selling price due to improvements in the NdPr market price for NdPr and an increasing share of sales at prices independent of the market index.'



