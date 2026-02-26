

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.3575 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3559.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to 3-day lows of 1.1829 and 0.7711 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.1811 and 0.7726, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 155.76 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing value of 156.36.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to a 2-week low of 0.7137, an 8-day low of 0.6013 and a 3-day low of 1.3659 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7124, 0.5999 and 1.3675, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the pound, 1.21 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc, 152.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



