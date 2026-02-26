Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Getlink announces today its new growth ambitions and a target for consolidated EBITDA of €1 billion1 by 2030.

Between 2026 and 2030, Getlink aims to achieve EBITDA growth supported by the continued strong momentum of its LeShuttle Passenger activity, the gradual recovery of LeShuttle Freight traffic and a 2.3 million increase in the number of High-Speed rail passengers compared to 2025 on existing destinations2

Growth is expected to continue beyond 2030, with an acceleration in High-Speed rail traffic growth driven by new capacity, new operators and the opening of new destinations (notably Germany and Switzerland). Getlink is preparing for an increase of 10 million High-Speed rail passengers3 over the next decade4 compared with 20255. The Group anticipates an improvement in the conversion of its EBITDA into Free Cash Flow6 over this period.

This confidence in the accelerating growth of its core businesses, together with the strength of its balance sheet, enables the Group to reset its shareholder return policy.

Getlink proposes a dividend of €0.80 per share in 2026 and a progressive annual increase of €0.05 per share over the next five years, reaching €1 per share by 20307

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "We have set out a clear growth trajectory for Getlink. The foundations laid over the last few years enable us to enter a new phase of execution, acceleration and value creation. 2030 will represent just one milestone for the Group. Driven by the development of High-Speed rail and the gradual easing of our capital expenditure, we are aiming to strengthen the growth of our results over the next decade."

The Group will detail its ambitions and strategy at a dedicated Investor Dayto be held today, in Paris for investors and financial analysts and via live webcast starting at 2:00 p.m. CET, accessible via the following link: Getlink Investor Day 2026.

The Investor Day presentations will be available on the website www.getlinkgroup.com after the event.

Disclaimer:

This report contains forward-looking information. This information, based on the Group's current estimates, remains subject to numerous factors and uncertainties that could cause the actual figures to differ significantly from those presented as forecasts. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document and the documents filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) (available on the Group's website https://www.getlinkgroup.com). Getlink SE does not undertake to publish any updates or revisions to these forecasts.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire until 2086 of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing smart border services to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 537 million people and more than 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which handles a quarter of all trade between the continent and Great Britain, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electrical interconnection installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs of France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

_____________________________________

1 Target set on the basis of the current scope of consolidation and activity, an exchange rate of £1 €1.165 and assuming a constant fiscal and regulatory environment

2 High-Speed passenger services with no transfers needed between London and Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

3 Based on the aggregate new capacity announced by operators currently in contention.

4 Subject to the arrival of new capacity.

5 Eurotunnel data: in 2025, 11,814,753 Eurostar passengers used the Tunnel rail network.

6 Free Cash Flow represents cash flow generated by current activities. This indicator is defined in the "Other financial indicators" section of Chapter 2 of the Group's 2024 Universal Registration Document.

7 Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026 for the 2026 dividend proposal for the 2025 financial year and general meetings in subsequent years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225209255/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6 46 01 52 86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6 83 61 89 96

Analyst and investor contacts:

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6 77 41 03 39

Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6 80 01 39 46