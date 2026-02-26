

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY, GET.PA), a French-based infrastructure and transport company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the full year 2025, net income increased to $320 million from restated income of $312 million in the prior year.



Operating profit for the full year 2025 increased to 609 million from a restated income of 591 million in the previous year.



Revenue declined to $1.60 million from restated revenue of $1.61 million in the previous year.



The company on Thursday proposed a dividend of 0.80 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 27.



The dividend will trade ex-dividend on June 2, and will be paid in cash on June 6 to shareholders of record as of the close of June 3.



Further, the company guides 2026 consolidated EBITDA in the range of 820 million euros to 860 million euros, compared with 2025 EBITDA of 822 million euros excluding Eleclink insurance compensation.



Getlink SE is 0.45% higher at EUR 17.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



