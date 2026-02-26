

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TRG Latin America Acquisitions Corporation (TRGSU) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol 'TRGSU' from February 26.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the initial public offering price.



Each unit consists of one class A share and one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one class A share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.



Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the class A shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'TRGS' and 'TRGSR,' respectively.



'The Class A ordinary shares and rights comprising the units are expected to begin separate trading no later than the 52nd day following this date,' the company said.



