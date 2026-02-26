

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK), an engineering and professional services company, reported lower net profit after tax for the half year ended December 31, 2025, despite revenue growth.



Net Profit After Tax excluding Amortization on acquired intangibles or NPATA fell to A$152 million from A$216 million, mainly reflecting A$82 million of transformation and restructuring costs.



Excluding one-time items, underlying NPATA decreased 4.2% to A$207 million from A$216 million.



Underlying EBITA remained steady at A$377 million, marginally up from A$376 million a year earlier.



Aggregated revenue rose 5.4% to A$6.312 billion from A$5.989 billion a year ago. Energy revenue increased 8.8% to A$3.183 billion while resources revenue grew 12.3% to A$1.799 billion. Chemicals revenue fell 9% to A$1.330 billion.



The board declared an interim dividend of 25 cents per share.



The company reaffirmed its moderate growth outlook for fiscal 2026, expecting both revenue and underlying EBITA to exceed fiscal 2025 levels.



