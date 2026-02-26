INNIO Group, a leading energy solution and service provider, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) to acquire their aftermarket business operations in Australia, Thailand and Indonesia. The transaction advances INNIO's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and enhance customer proximity. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Closing is expected during the second half of 2026.

The Enerflex APAC aftermarket business operates principally in three countries and eight locations. The company offers extensive workshop and office space, as well as a strong installed base. This base is supported by long-term service agreements with major oil and gas companies.

Dr. Dennis Schulze, CFO of INNIO Group, commented: "By integrating Enerflex's expertise in the APAC region, we strengthen our service portfolio, deliver greater customer value, and accelerate growth in APAC. Enerflex has been a valued and long-standing partner of INNIO, and we look forward to building on this partnership in the future."

This acquisition will allow INNIO to complement its portfolio in APAC and reinforce its commitment to customer-centric solutions. It also provides a solid platform for future growth in the region, building on INNIO's acquisition of Souer in Thailand in 2024.

INNIO Group's Waukesha engines provide reliable and compliant energy solutions for distributed gas compression and power generation applications. The brand's rich and lean-burn engines, ranging from 200 kW 3.7 MW, set an industry standard for low emissions, high reliability, and fuel flexibility.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

