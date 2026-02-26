Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 08:06
0,157 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1570,19308:22
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Company Update

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Company Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

2011 Jan 28 CGNR Logo

26 February 2026

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Company Update

  • Drilling programme continuing at Clontibret with three rigs on site
  • Company at exploratory stage of considering a dual listing on the TSX-Venture Exchange

Ahead of the PDAC annual meeting in Toronto (March 1-4) where the Company expects to meet with prospective partners (both strategic & financial), industry stakeholders, and individual shareholders, the Company provides the following operational and corporate updates:

Operational Update

In respect to the work programme outlined in the announcement of 15 December 2025, the drilling of the first two holes (CGC-25-001 & CGC-25-003) has been carried out, and the drill core is in the process of being logged, cut, and sampled. The first samples have been dispatched to the ALS laboratory in Loughrea for assay and the results are awaited.

Drill hole CGC-25-001 was stopped due to technical difficulties encountered during a re-entry at a depth of approximately 150m following a change of drill bit. The hole had already reached ca. 415m but had not yet reached its target depth in the stockwork zone. Zones of sulphide mineralization were encountered including at ca. 410m, representing the deepest zones of sulphide mineralisation intersected at Clontibret to date. The intersections confirmed continuity of the model both along strike and at depth: we await the assay results from ALS to confirm gold mineralization within these zones. A new deep hole, CGC25-007, has been permissioned and is being drilled to directly target the stockwork zone informed by the observations in CGC-25-001.

The Company secured a third rig earlier this month, so the following three holes are currently underway at Clontibret: 1) CG 2025-007 (500 metres), as described above; 2) CGC-25-002 (340 metres) which targets the antimony zone as outlined in the announcement released on 15 December 2026; and 3) CGC-25-005 (420 metres), which aims to confirm gold mineralization in the northwest corner of the deposit, an area where there has been limited drill activity to date. We expect to complete this round of drilling in Q2 2026, with the analytical and assay results to follow.

Corporate Update

The Company remains in ongoing discussions with prospective strategic and financial investors on sourcing funding for future rounds of investment in the "Discs of Gold" project. The Board's overriding priority is to protect and enhance value for the Company's current shareholders as it works to advance the "Discs" project towards mine development. The Company completed a non-brokered private placement of c.£1.73 million in October 2025 which, as previously announced, had support from long-term value investors in North America. As such, the Board is considering, and has taken initial exploratory steps, to dual list its shares on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") in Canada. A TSX-V listing would offer North American investors a path on the Company's share register and an ability to transact more easily and would enable the Company to potentially access a wider range of investors and different pools of capital outside of the UK. A potential dual listing of the Company's shares on the TSX-V remains at an early, exploratory stage and there can be no guarantee that a dual listing on the TSX-V would proceed nor the timing thereof. The Company will update shareholders once a decision on a dual listing is finalised.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.95km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined JORC (2012) 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events occurred within the licence area. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

Hybridan LLP (Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-203-764 2341

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



4313133_0.jpeg
4313133_1.png
© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.