Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 08:20
1,453 Euro
+0,48 % +0,007
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4341,45208:22
1,4331,45308:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide business update on March 12

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 26, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide a business update on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CET/08:30 am EDT.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Conference call registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb3649a77439d4a2d8e5e002bac980cd1

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Webcast registration:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ddxigjqm

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming Group to report 4Q25_FY25 results_EN_26FEB26

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.