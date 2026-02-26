

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - argenx SE (ARGX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $532.950 million, or $8.02 per share. This compares with $774.161 million, or $11.79 per share, last year.



argenx SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $532.950 Mln. vs. $774.161 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.02 vs. $11.79 last year.



For the fourth quarter, the company recorded profit before income taxes of $403.294 million, higher than $86.509 million in the same period last year.



Income tax benefit was $129.656 million, less than $687.652 million a year ago.



Product net sales stood at $1.285 billion, higher than $736.968 million in the previous year. Total operating income also moved up to $1.322 billion from last year's $761.220 million.



