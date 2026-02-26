Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
WKN: A2PZ2M | ISIN: VGG3036T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: NOGN
26.02.26 | 08:08
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 08:26 Uhr
Empire Metals Limited Announces DTC Eligibility

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted and OTXQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased toannounce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms in the United States, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Empire trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF".

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"Securing DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Empire, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience. This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of our Company."

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

Tel: 020 7186 9950

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: 020 7920 3150

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-dtc-eligibility-1141808

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
