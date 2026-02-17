Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme is designed to evaluate the extent of the giant TiO2 mineral system at Pitfield, expand the Cosgrove Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), and enhance the confidence levels associated with the MRE at Thomas.

Highlights

A total of 754 drill holes are planned: 683 Air Core ('AC') drillholes for approximately 34,150 metres, and 71 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drillholes for approximately 7,100 metres, totalling 41,250 metres of drilling.

The fully funded campaign will utilise 3 AC drill rigs and 2 RC rigs and drilling is expected to be completed by mid-April.

The key outcome of the drilling will be an updated MRE at Thomas, with increased resource classification into the Measured and Indicated categories, and a significantly larger updated MRE at Cosgrove.

Updated MRE anticipated in Q3 2026 to support ongoing engineering and study work.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"We are pleased to commence this important drilling campaign at Pitfield, focused on upgrading our maiden MRE from the Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects (announced 14 October 2025) and extending the exploration target area. This fully-funded campaign is the largest undertaken to date at Pitfield and will significantly improve our understanding of the scale and grade of the Pitfield MRE, and also increase the confidence levels of Measured and Indicated Resources in readiness for developing mine design and Ore Reserves."

Drilling Programmes

The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a current MRE totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO2 and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO2, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023, Empire has completed 390 drill holes for a total 33,001 metres comprising:

25 DD drill holes for 3,449 m

140 RC drill holes for 18,764 m

225 AC drill holes for 10,797 m.

Diamond drilling was recently conducted at the Thomas prospect, from mid-November to mid-December 2025 (announced 12 November 2025). A total of 8 holes were drilled for 745.1m.

The diamond drilling targeted the high-grade central core identified within the Thomas MRE with the primary purpose of generating ore samples for metallurgical and geotechnical testwork. The whole drill core underwent extensive geotechnical evaluation prior to cutting core samples. A quarter core sample was collected for assay analysis. These samples have been submitted to the analytical laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in Q1 2026.

Largest drilling campaign to date to commence at Pitfield

An extensive AC and RC drill programme has been planned at Pitfield consisting of exploration drilling, initial mineral resource drilling and infill mineral resource drilling. AC drilling has previously been used at Pitfield to drill-test the weathered cap and collect bulk metallurgical samples (announced 28 April 2025). It is a cost-effective, efficient and proven drilling method at Pitfield that is commonly used for shallow exploration projects, and the success of the previous drilling campaigns has confirmed its suitability for use in the Pitfield MREs.

The drill programme, the largest at Pitfield to date, will cover an area 37km long and up to 12km wide. There are 754 holes planned for a total of 41,250m. All programmes will take place in parallel ensuring the drilling is more efficient and cost effective. It is expected that the drilling will begin in late February and finish in mid-April. There will be up to 5 drill rigs at the project. Once completed, Empire will have drilled close to 75,000 meters at Pitfield.

The exploration drilling will be focused on delineating the extents of the giant Pitfield Ti-rich mineral system. Recent drilling has focussed on the Thomas and Cosgrove prospects to delineate MREs, however this has focussed on less than 20% of the currently known surface area of the mineral system. This exploration drilling campaign will generate data that will provide a much better understanding of the size of the system, the mineralisation and associated alteration and extend the area explored by drilling to 60-70% of the currently identified area of mineralization. Furthermore, the drilling will also provide essential information to support the study phase regarding the location of high-grade titanium mineralisation and the potential sites for process and infrastructure facilities.

At Thomas, AC and RC drilling will take place on a smaller spaced grid (100m x 100m) over the higher grade TiO2 rich core of the deposit to increase the confidence level of the current MRE. The drilling will focus on the weathered zone where the anatase is most prevalent.

At Cosgrove, an extensive AC and RC programme will occur to extend the current MRE to the north and the south. This drilling, as at Thomas, will be focussed on the weathered zones with the aim of significantly increasing the current MRE of 430Mt @ 5.8% TiO2. The location and spacing of the planned AC/RC drillholes have been designed to complement the existing MRE and allow the data generated from this drill programme to be incorporated with the existing MRE data which will potentially mean efficiencies in generating the updated MRE for Cosgrove.

The AC and RC drillholes will be geologically logged and sub-sampled on 2m intervals and geochemically analysed; this data will provide the basis for the updated MREs at Thomas and Cosgrove Prospects.

The drilling is expected to finish mid-April with all samples to be at Intertek Analytical Laboratory in Perth by the end of April.

Figure 1. Satellite image of Pitfield showing planned drill collars in relation to current MRE outlines.

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

**ENDS**

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

