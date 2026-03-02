Empire Metals Limited: Empire Joins Western Australia Delegation

Empire Metals joins Western Australia Critical Minerals Delegation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited(AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX - traded titanium exploration and development company,is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2026 Western Australia Critical Minerals Delegation to North America.

This week, the Company joins a select group of Australia-based critical minerals and rare earth companies on a North American programme organised by the Government of Western Australia's Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration ("DMPE"), with support from Invest and Trade Western Australia's Americas Hub. The full statement from the Government of Western Australia can be read here: Critical minerals, energy partnerships a focus in trade mission | Western Australian Government.

As part of this delegation, Empire will today present at "Australia Day" held as part of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention in Toronto, one of the world's premier events for the mining and exploration industry. Following PDAC, there will be a series of investor and industry meetings in the United States, in New York City and Washington DC.

The Western Australia Critical Minerals Delegation is a state-level initiative that aligns with, and builds upon, the federal Critical Minerals Framework signed between the United States and Australia in October 2025. Together, these initiatives reflect the strengthening strategic partnership between Australia and the United States in the development of secure and sustainable critical minerals supply chains.

Empire advises that its latest corporate presentation has been published. A full PDF version is available on the Company's website: https://www.empiremetals.com/investors/presentations/

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be a part of this delegation, which presents an excellent opportunity to engage with North American investors and industry partners, and to explore how Pitfield can contribute to the secure supply chains that are central to the Australia-U.S. strategic partnership."

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

