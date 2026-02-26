11 new and extended contracts with local authorities for recycling and waste services in the UK

Thanks to its expertise, its combinations of services, and its ability to offer solutions tailored to local needs, Veolia is the partner of choice for local authorities in line with the ambitions set out in its Green Up strategic programme.

Veolia (Paris:VIE), a global leader in water, waste, and energy management with over 15,500 employees in the UK won over £1 billion of new and extended local authority contracts in the United Kingdom in 2025. Through these contracts Veolia will deliver a wide and adaptable range of solutions to support local authorities in their challenges of resource preservation, decarbonisation, public health and strategic autonomy.

Between 2020 and 2025, Veolia UK's municipal services division grew by 35% as the organisation brought onboard more customers and new, innovative services to existing customers.

This growth was driven by 11 new or extended contracts with local authorities, including a long-term integrated waste management contract with the London Borough of Bromley, serving over 330,000 residents and by collection and street cleansing operations delivered on behalf of Sutton, Kingston, Croydon, Merton, and East and North Hertfordshire councils (over 1.2 million residents

Veolia now partners with over 50 local authorities in the UK, cementing its position as the partner of choice for municipalitiesproviding collection, street cleansing, parks maintenance, treatment and materials processing services.

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia said: "Our extensive expertise in delivering high quality, community-focused services to local authorities is foundational to our growth strategy in the UK. This is the whole point of our Green Up strategic programme, which aims to create value at the local level through our expertise and combined services. Developing our strong partnerships with municipal authorities across the country, we are helping local authorities to decarbonise their services, adapt to generational legislative change and regenerate more of their resources. We are proud to be the partner of choice for our local authority clients by supporting them in all aspects of their essential services. This announcement also highlights the good dynamics of our strongholds which allows us to build on innovative and high value offerings "

Veolia also pursues investment and innovation opportunities to support local authorities and the wider UK economy. Over the past ten years, the group has invested £1 billion in recycling and waste infrastructure.

Forexample, it will soon open the UK's biggest plastics recycling project following a £70 million investment in the country's first "tray to tray" closed loop PET recycling facility in Shropshire.

The Group also continuously innovates to provide electrification services, for example through a world-first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) project with Westminster City Council that demonstrates how waste collection trucks can power UK homes by feeding back stored energy from their batteries to the grid.

In addition to decarbonisation efforts, Veolia also supports its local authority contracts with social value initiatives, with more than £25 million of social value generated in 2025, through activities ranging from local employment and supply chain spend to donations and education activities.

