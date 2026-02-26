Anzeige
WKN: A41XMF | ISIN: GG00BW9KGG29 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
94 Leser
SWEF: Repayment of Final Loan Investment

DJ SWEF: Repayment of Final Loan Investment 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Repayment of Final Loan Investment 
26-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 

Repayment of Final Loan Investment; 
 
Orderly Realisation of Loan Assets Now Complete 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or the "Group") is delighted to announce that its final 
loan investment secured against an office portfolio in Spain (Office Portfolio, Spain) has repaid. 

This final loan investment was equivalent to 100 per cent of the last reported outstanding funded portfolio and upon 
its repayment, the orderly realisation process the Group began in January 2023 is complete.  

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: 
 
"We are pleased to announce the last investment has been repaid concluding the orderly realisation begun in January 
2023 significantly ahead of the initial guidance that the realisation would take place over a four to five year period. 
During that time, GBP376 million has been repaid to shareholders to date (representing 91% of the 31 January 2023 NAV and 
104% of the 27 January 2023 market capitalisation), while continuing quarterly dividend payments to shareholders. On 
behalf of the Board, I would like to say to our shareholders: thank you for your support as we conclude this process." 

On 13 February 2026, the Group published a Circular and notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") to be held 
on 27 February 2026 for the purpose of proposing a vote on the voluntary winding up of the Company. The Company's 
shares will be suspended from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. on 27 February 2026 
in advance of the EGM. A copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website at https:// 
starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it is available for 
inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, a copy of the proxy voting form is 
available on the Company's website as detailed above. 

Conditional on the approval of the voluntary winding up by Shareholders at the EGM, the Board proposes to appoint  
Stuart Gardner and Richard Barker of Ernst & Young LLP, Royal Chambers, St. Julians Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, 
GY1 4AF as the joint liquidators of the Company (together the "Joint Liquidators"). The Board will continue to manage 
the Company pending the commencement of the voluntary winding up. All of the Directors (other than John Whittle) are 
expected to resign their office with effect from the appointment of the Joint Liquidators. 

If appointed, the Joint Liquidators would expect to make an initial distribution, in an amount to be determined by the 
Joint liquidators, as soon as practicable after the commencement of the voluntary winding up. 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary      
 
Duke Le Prevost                                   
 
                                         +44 (0)20 3530 3630 
 
Starwood Capital                                   
 
Duncan MacPherson                                +44 (0) 20 7016 3655 
  
 
Jefferies International Limited 
                    
Gaudi Le Roux 
                    
Harry Randall 
                  +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 
Ollie Nott

Burson Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 7788 528 143

Henry Wilson

Nick Croysdill

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 419215 
EQS News ID:  2281628 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
