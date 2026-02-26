Anzeige
SWEF: January 2026 NAV

DJ SWEF: January 2026 NAV 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: January 2026 NAV 
26-Feb-2026 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") 
 
Net Asset Value, 31 January 2026 
 
This announcement contains price sensitive information. 
 
As at the close of business on 31 January 2026 the unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 
95.16p (31 December 2025: 96.82p). Please refer to the Reconciliation of NAV per share movements below for more 
information. The Company is now coming to the end of the orderly realisation of its loan assets and a special 
resolution for the liquidation of the Company is due to be considered by the shareholders at the upcoming EGM to be 
held on Friday, 27 February 2026. 

Net Asset Value in total: 

Loans advanced                        GBP8.2m 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                   GBP14.5m 
 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss     GBP0.1m 
 
Other net assets/(liabilities)                (GBP0.7m) 
 
Net assets                          GBP22.1m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 January 2026 are shown below. 

Local Currency         Sterling (2) 
 
Amounts drawn EURm (1)                      EUR8.8m                      GBP7.6m 
 
Total drawn                         GBP7.6m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

Reconciliation of NAV per share movements for the month ended 31 January 2026: 

January 2026 (pence) 
 
NAV at the beginning of period               96.82 
 
Operating Income (loss) available to distribute (3)    (0.33) 
 
Realised FX gains / (losses) not distributable (4)     0.33 
 
Unrealised FX gains / (losses) (5)                    (0.28) 
 
Dividend declared                     (1.38) 
 
NAV at the end of the period                 95.16

(3) Operating Income (loss) available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute (see note 4 below).

(4) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on a capital hedge before the loan matures. When this situation arises the Group separates the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and considers it unavailable to distribute or not as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be transferred to distributable income when the loan is settled, and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges over the life of the loan can be determined.

(5) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this may cause some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements.

Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 20 3530 3630

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 419216 
EQS News ID:  2281728 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
