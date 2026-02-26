

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB SA (UCBJY) on Thursday reported a 46% increase in full-year profit, supported by a 32% rise in sales.



Profit before income taxes increased 57% to €1.822 billion from €1.163 billion in 2024.



EBIT (operating profit) rose 47% to €1.948 billion from €1.324 billion, while adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €2.009 billion from €836 million.



Adjusted EBITDA climbed 79% to €2.636 billion from €1.475 billion.



Net profit rose 46% to €1.558 billion or €8.20 per share compared with €1.065 billion or €5.61 per share a year earlier.



Core EPS was €9.99, up more than 100% from €4.98.



Revenue grew 26% to €7.741 billion from €6.152 billion.



The company said net sales rose 32% to €7.388 billion, driven by strong launch execution of its growth drivers - Bimzelx, Evenity, Fintepla, Rystiggo and Zilbrysq - more than doubling their combined net sales.



Royalty income and fees increased 12% to €88 million, while other revenue declined 43% to €265 million.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue to grow in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates (CER).



Adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase in the high single-digit to high teens percentage range at CER. Excluding other operating one-offs recorded in 2025, adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be in the high teens to high twenties percentage range at CER.



