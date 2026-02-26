Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11602 | ISIN: NL0010832176 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AE
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 09:51
728,80 Euro
+5,35 % +37,00
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGENX SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGENX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
727,00727,8009:56
727,00727,8009:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARGENX
ARGENX SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGENX SE728,80+5,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.