AstraZeneca PLC: AstraZeneca prices a $2bn bond offering

26 February 2026

AstraZeneca prices a $2bn bond offering

AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC, priced a three tranche global bond offering totalling $2bn on 25 February 2026. The offering is expected to close on 2 March 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction, which is a global offering registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), consists of the following three tranches:

Notes issued by AstraZeneca Finance LLC and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AstraZeneca

$0.65bn of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.000%, maturing 2 March 2031;

$0.60bn of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.300%, maturing 2 March 2033; and

$0.75bn of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.600%, maturing 2 March 2036.

AstraZeneca expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness.

BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint book-running managers on the transaction.

The notes will be issued under AstraZeneca's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3, which AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca Finance LLC filed with the SEC on 19 March 2024. The offering is being made solely by means of the prospectus contained within that shelf registration statement, along with a prospectus supplement forming part of the effective registration statement, which investors should read.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. by telephone at +1-800-294-1322; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. toll-free at +1-800-503-4611; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., by telephone at +1-866-811-8049; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, by telephone at +1 866-271-7403. Readers may also download these documents for free by visiting the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The bond issuance does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2026.

