Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (2024) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (2024)

Revenue was SEK 4.6 M (313.4 M) Revenue was SEK 434.4 M (334.7 M)

Operating profit/loss was SEK -46.5 M (290.4 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK 271.0 M (241.9 M)

Net profit/loss was SEK -41.7 M (247.1 M) Net profit/loss was SEK 284.6 M (188.7 M)

Cash and cash equivalent SEK 580.8 M (303.3) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 580.8 M (303.3)

Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.30 (2.21) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK 2.21 (1.77)

Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.30 (2.17) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK 2.15 (1.76)



Business highlights in Q4 2025

December 17, Saniona announces several new leadership appointments across clinical development, translational medicine, toxicology, and CMC.

Comments from the CEO

"Our mission is to leverage our ion channel targeting expertise to discover, develop, and deliver innovative therapies on our own and in collaboration with partners. Our partnerships validate the strength of our science and reinforce our financial foundation. We are entering a phase of disciplined clinical execution, advancing multiple proprietary programs toward the clinic and translating innovation into meaningful value for patients in need and for our shareholders."



About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for paediatric epilepsy syndromes, SAN2219 for epilepsy, and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico, where a market authorization application is currently under review, and Argentina. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 08:00 CET.