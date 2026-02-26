

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly three years in January after a renewed fall in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The producer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.8 percent decrease in December.



Moreover, this was the fastest price growth since March 2023, when prices rose 3.8 percent.



The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of electricity and basic precious and other non-ferrous metals, the agency said.



On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of refined petroleum products and paper and paper products.



Domestic producer prices rose 4.9 percent annually, while those of export products fell by 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rebounded 4.3 percent in January versus a 1.0 percent decrease a month ago.



Data also showed that export prices dropped 1.1 percent from last year, and import prices were 2.4 percent lower.



