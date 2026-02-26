

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF) on Thursday reported double-digit growth in preliminary full-year 2025 results, driven by strong agent membership demand in the Professional segment and higher subscription and pay-per-ad revenues in the Private segment.



Net income climbed 48.1% to €240 million from €162.1 million, also aided by a €46 million one-time tax gain from deferred tax revaluation. Earnings per share rose 50.2% to €3.33 from €2.22.



Adjusted net income was €250.2 million or €3.47 pert share.



EBITDA increased 13.3% to €341.3 million, while ordinary operating EBITDA rose 16.5% to €405.7 million from €348.1 million.



Revenue grew 14.7% to €649.6 million from €566.3 million, reflecting organic growth of 11%.



For 2026, Scout24 expects revenue growth of 16%-18%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News