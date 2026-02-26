Techem GmbH: Techem publishes Sustainability Report 2025: Progress in climate protection, digitalization, and circular economy

CO 2 e footprint reduced by 11.2% compared to the previous year - thanks to effective climate protection measures and lower Scope 3 emissions

85.4% of measuring devices are radio-enabled - the basis for digital networking and greater energy efficiency in the building sector

Over 2,000 charging points installed - expansion to 5,000 by the end of 2027

ESCHBORN, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Techem, a leading global service provider for smart and sustainable building solutions, publishes its sixth sustainability report and shows significant progress in the areas of climate protection, digitalization, and circular economy. With the further development of the "One Digital Platform", Techem is driving forward the digital transformation of the building sector and laying the foundation for greater energy efficiency and CO2 reduction.

Climate targets and CO2e reduction

In fiscal year 2025, Techem's total CO2e footprint amounted to around 221,407 tons -11.2% less than in the previous year. This progress is primarily due to lower Scope 3 emissions. Compared to the base year 2020, this corresponds to a reduction of 27%. This underscores the effectiveness of the climate protection measures that have been introduced and shows that Techem is ambitiously pursuing its decarbonization plan.

The company is not only working to reduce its own CO2e footprint but is also actively supporting the building sector in its decarbonization efforts through a range of products and services. These include continuous monitoring for greater transparency, optimization of heating system operation, and implementation of decarbonized heat supply in existing buildings. "The energy transition will only succeed if we consistently combine digitalization and sustainability. Together, these two factors are the key to making decarbonization in existing buildings measurable, scalable, and effective. We are taking responsibility by expanding digital infrastructures: thanks to 85.4% of our measuring devices already being wireless, we are creating data-based transparency, making sustainability controllable, and enabling real progress in the building sector," explains Matthias Hartmann, CEO of Techem. By consistently implementing its sustainability strategy, Techem combines ecological responsibility with economic success and specifically strengthens the company's efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness.

E-mobility and charging infrastructure

With its charging infrastructure solutions, Techem is focusing on the expansion of a comprehensive infrastructure for electric vehicles. By the end of the 2025 financial year, 2,013 charging points had already been installed, with more than 5,000 planned by the end of 2027, all of which will be supplied with green electricity. One milestone is the contract award for the charging infrastructure initiative of the Building and Real Estate Management Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia (BLB NRW), which plans to install up to 2,000 charging points. At the same time, Techem is electrifying its own vehicle fleet in Germany, but also in its individual national companies. By the end of 2030, 25.0% of the international passenger car fleet is to be powered by CO2e-neutral drives. The baseline value in fiscal year 2022 was 5.1%. Overall, more than 15% of all international vehicles are currently completely electric. In Germany, 50.4% of the passenger car fleet is already CO2-neutral, an increase of 20.5% over the previous year.

Circular economy: New Re-Use Center

With the establishment of the Re-Use Center, Techem is strengthening resource efficiency in line with circular economy. A three-stage process ensures that devices and components are reused, returned to the manufacturer, and professionally reconditioned or recycled in the spot. During recycling, non-reusable devices can be broken down into their basic materials, allowing up to 98% of the materials to be returned to industrial cycles.

Ratings and awards confirm strong sustainability performance

Techem has been awarded an "AA" ESG rating by MSCI, making it one of the leading companies in the field of environmental, social, and responsible corporate governance. Within the "Professional Services" sector, Techem exceeds the industry average in four key categories: Carbon Emissions, Human Capital Development, Privacy & Data Security, and Corporate Behavior. In addition, Techem was awarded the prestigious ESG Transparency Award by the EUPD Group for its 2024 sustainability report, achieving the highest rating of "Excellence" and the status of "Leading Company."

Sustainability reporting is voluntary and in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and in preparation for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Techem also follows the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and has conducted an investigation of climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with these recommendations. The full report can be viewed here. The sustainability report is available in German and English.

