

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB1.782 billion, or RMB3.71 per share. This compares with RMB5.192 billion, or RMB14.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Baidu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.907 billion or RMB10.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to RMB32.740 billion from RMB34.124 billion last year.



Baidu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



