

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in lackluster trade on Thursday as uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and geopolitical risks offset Nvidia's strong earnings.



Diplomats from Iran and the United States are set to meet in Geneva today for the third round of nuclear negotiations in a last-ditch effort to prevent a conflict.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 33.42 after rising 0.7 percent to set a new record on Wednesday.



The German DAX slipped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



London Stock Exchange Group shares jumped 4 percent. The exchange operator announced plans to launch a £3bn share buyback after reporting a 56.5 percent jump in pretax profit for 2025.



Italian energy group Eni gained 1.4 percent after reporting a 35 percent rise in the fourth quarter adjusted net profit.



German sportswear maker Puma soared 6 percent after announcing it expects a narrower EBIT loss in fiscal year 2026.



Insurer Allianz declined 1.3 percent as its 2026 guidance fell short of estimates.



Reinsurer Munich Re fell 2.6 percent as it reported a larger-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter profit due to negative currency effects.



French conglomerate Bouygues rose 1.2 percent after meeting full-year earnings estimates.



Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, rallied 2.6 percent after it reported record annual revenue of €40.15 billion, supported by robust demand for data center infrastructure linked to AI expansion.



Worldline lost 3 percent. The payment services provider has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Indian business to local digital payments processor BillDesk.



Utility Engie skyrocketed 7.3 percent after it agreed to buy the U.K.'s largest power-distribution network for £10.5 billion ($14.2 billion).



