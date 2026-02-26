

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Erste Group Bank AG (EBO.DE) on Thursday reported higher full-year profit, mainly driven by growth in net interest income and fee and commission income.



Net result attributable to owners of the parent increased 12.3% to €3.510 billion from €3.125 billion. Earnings per share rose 14.4% to €8.24 from €7.20.



Operating result rose 3% to €6.076 billion from €5.900 billion, as operating income increased 4.3% to €11.659 million.



Net interest income grew 3.5% to €7.788 billion, while net fee and commission income climbed 8.6% to €3.191 billion.



Impairment result from financial instruments (risk costs) widened to €478 million from €397 million.



Customer loans were up 6.4% year-on-year to €232 billion, while deposits rose 4.7% to €253 billion.



The company intends to propose a reduced dividend of €0.75 per share for fiscal 2025, as it required higher profit retention to internally fund its Poland acquisition.



For the full year, Erste Group Bank AG expects net profit, following the consolidation of its Poland operations, to come in somewhat below €4 billion. Adjusted for extraordinary items related to the first-time consolidation of the Polish bank, net profit is projected at somewhat above €4 billion.



Net interest income is forecast to exceed €11 billion, while fee and commission income is expected to total around €4 billion.



