

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone bank lending to businesses slowed in January, while growth in loans to households remained stable, the European Central Bank said Thursday.



Adjusted loans to businesses grew at a pace of 2.8 percent in January, which was weaker than December's 3.0 percent increase. At the same time, loans to households increased at a steady pace of 3.0 percent.



Adjusted loans to the overall private sector logged an annual growth of 3.3 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Further, data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 3.3 percent, following a rise of 2.8 percent in December. Likewise, monetary aggregate M1 growth accelerated to 5.3 percent from 4.7 percent in the prior month.



