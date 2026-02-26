

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 1.315 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 8-day high of 1.3575.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound slipped to 0.8731, 1.0453 and 210.84 from early highs of 0.8712, 1.0476 and 211.79, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 0.88 against the euro, 1.03 against the franc and 207.00 against the yen.



