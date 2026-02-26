PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resource's Sheeted Veins with Gold up to 28 g/t in a Possible Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System in the Sullivan Mining District

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / The Gar target on PJX Resources Inc.'s ("PJX") Zinger Property has visible gold associated with sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins in the mid-Cretaceous age granodiorite to granitic intrusion (Photo A). Previously announced grab samples of the sheeted veins returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold. The coarse to medium grained equigranular intrusion has minimal sulphide mineralization and alteration. The Gar target (also called the "Gar intrusion") is one of over 10 highly prospective gold targets PJX owns in the Vulcan Gold Belt of the Sullivan Mining District in southeastern British Columbia (Figure 1)

Visible gold occurs as individual grains and with pyrite (Photos B and C). Geological mapping indicates that the large Gar intrusion has an elliptical shape approximately 1,600 × 1,000 m in dimension. Much of the intrusion remains concealed beneath overburden; however, the highest vein densities occur near the valley bottom (Figure 2), where structural intersections and enhanced permeability may have concentrated mineralizing fluids.

Historical soil sampling has defined a 1600 m long gold in soil anomaly over the Gar intrusion (Figure 3). The soil gold anomaly extends beyond the Gar intrusion contact, covering a sparsely exposed area of hornfelsed sedimentary rocks that likely cap the top of the intrusion. Therefore, the Gar intrusion may be larger in size than is shown on the map as it may connect at depth, under the sedimentary cap, with the small intrusion mapped to the north. Veining and mineralization are present in the hornfelsed and skarned sedimentary rocks around the intrusions. Historical soil sampling also outlines areas with anomalous bismuth and molybdenum (Figures 3 and 4).

John Keating, President of PJX Resources commented: "The style of gold mineralization in what appears to be a large Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) may be analogous to Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and/or Kinross's Fort Knox gold deposit in Alaska."

The road accessible Gar gold target is part of the Vulcan Gold (VG) belt in the Sullivan Mining District. The VG belt is located at the intersection of two crustal scale structures, the Vulcan Tectonic Zone and the Rocky Mountain Trench (RMT) fault. The RMT fault is the southern extension of the Tintina fault in Alaska and the Yukon that is believed to play a role in the formation of the Fort Knox gold deposit and possibly Snowline's Valley deposit. PJX management believes that the intersection of these two crustal penetrating structures is the focal point for large mineralizing systems. One system localized the deposition of the world class Sullivan zinc-lead-silver deposit about 1.4 billion years ago, while a younger system introduced gold mineralization ranging from 120 to possibly 60 million years ago. Gold potential of the district is evident by placer gold occurring in multiple creek drainages for about 65 km. (Figure 1).

PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) in the Sullivan Mining District and VG Belt. On February 20, 2026, PJX announced 3 large Sedex zinc-lead-silver targets (Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, Grundy Creek) on the Dewdney Trail Property. These targets are each large enough to host a Sullivan Sedex type and size deposit and remain a priority for PJX.

The undrilled Gar target is one of more than 20 promising targets for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, cobalt, and other critical metals across PJX's 100% owned properties. We plan to share further details about these targets and may seek partners to help test them.

In Summary - Gar characteristics similar to Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) such as Fort Knox or Snowlines Valley Discovery.

Characteristic Reduced Intrusion Related Gold PJX Gar Intrusion Target Visible Gold Yes Yes Gold occurs in Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Country rocks Sediments, hornfels, skarn Sediments, hornfels, skarn Associated Elements Bismuth, Tellurium, Tungsten, Molybdenum Bismuth, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Tellurium Intrusion Type Granite to Granodiorite Granite to Granodiorite Intrusion Age Cretaceous Cretaceous Intrusion grain size Porphyritic to equigranular - medium to coarse grained Equigranular - medium to coarse grained Structural Influence Yes - shears & faults Yes - shears & faults Sulphide content Low Low Hydrothermal Alteration Not significant Not significant

Photo A - Sheeted vein in Gar intrusion, 1365 ppb (1.36 g/t) gold.

Figure 1 - PJX Properties (color coded) in the Sullivan Mining District that includes the Vulcan Gold Belt defined by 65 km of creeks with placer gold. PJX has identified more than 10 highly prospective gold target areas (yellow dots). Gar is a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) type target on the Zinger Property. PJX also has more than 10 silver, zinc, lead, copper, and/or critical metals targets (red dots). Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, and Grundy Creek are priority Sullivan deposit type targets on the Dewdney Trail Property. Photo B - Visible Gold in quartz veinin Gar Intrusion (magnified photo). Photo C- Visible Gold in Pyrite in quartz veinin Gar Intrusion (magnified photo). Figure 2 - Gold in sheeted quartz veins in granodiorite to granite intrusion. Figure 3 - Gold in soils, 1600m anomaly. Figure 4 - Bismuth in soils. Figure 5 - Molybdenum in soils.

Qualified Person

The geological disclosure and content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Keating P.Geo. (qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, cobalt and other critical metals. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. PJX has developed a pipeline of more than 15 priority targets to be tested by PJX and /or companies interested in partnering to test often road accessible drill ready targets with gold, silver, copper, zinc and other critical metal deposit potential. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

For additional information please contact:

Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 799-9205

info@pjxresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PJX Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pjx-resources-sheeted-veins-with-gold-up-to-28-g%2ft-in-a-possible-reduced-intrusi-1141590