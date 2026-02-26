

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA (MLCMF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $252 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $1.652 billion from $1.428 billion last year.



Millicom International Cellular SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.652 Bln vs. $1.428 Bln last year.



Revenue increased 15.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the addition of operations in Ecuador and Uruguay as well as favorable foreign exchange in Colombia and Paraguay against the U.S. dollar.



