

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in February to the highest level in four months, while composite business confidence decreased slightly, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Consumer sentiment rose to 97.4 in February from 96.8 in the previous month. The expected score was 97.2.



Among components, the economic climate index improved to 99.1 in February from 97.4 in January, and the future climate rose to 93.1 from 92.3. Similarly, the index measuring the current climate increased to 100.7 from 100.1, and the personal climate index climbed somewhat from 96.6 to 96.8.



The data also showed that the composite business confidence index dropped to 97.4 in February from 97.7 in January.



The confidence indicator in the construction sector strengthened to 103.1 from 99.9, and the retail trade sentiment rose to 105.1 from 102.5. Meanwhile, the index for the market services eased to 102.2 from 103.5.



The manufacturing index weakened slightly to 88.5 from 89.2 as all components were recording an unfavorable trend.



