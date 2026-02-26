

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $181.80 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $170.58 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $186.48 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $3.027 billion from $2.988 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.43 To $ 1.51 Full year revenue guidance: $ 12.2 B To $ 12.5 B



