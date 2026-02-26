White Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Zones of Gold Mineralization and Expands the High-Grade Core at Golden Saddle Intersecting 3.23 g/t Gold over 56.1 m and Intersects High Grade Gold on the Arc Deposit Significantly Extending Gold Mineralization by 100m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSX.V:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, located on the White Gold Property in west-central Yukon (Figure 1 and 2). Hole WHTGS25D0216 successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization, returning 3.23 g/t Au over 56.10m, expanding the width of the high-grade core by more than 50m to the west at a vertical depth of 350m, and further demonstrating the potential for additional growth of the high-grade core in multiple directions. The same hole also intersected the Footwall breccia zone beneath the current pit shell, confirming continuity of key mineralization, lithology, and structural features down plunge and along strike. Furthermore, multiple lenses of gold mineralization were intersected in the shallow hanging wall zone, again further supporting recent 3D modeling refinements that capture this mineralization in the hanging wall more consistently, and confirming prospectivity of assaying unsampled historic drill intervals throughout this zone. At the Arc deposit, drilling successfully intersected high grade gold mineralization, including 2.73 g/t Au over 4.35m in WHTAR25D038, as well as multiple other gold intercepts in parallel mineralized panels. Prior to this drilling, Arc mineralization was defined along 1.5 km striking northwest to southeast, and only to an average vertical depth of approximately 120m. These drill results represent the first step in significantly extending Arc mineralization down plunge, which has now been extended by at least 100 m, with the zone remaining open for further expansion. These results form part of the Company's fully funded work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM).

All of the Company's deposits remain open in multiple directions for further expansion which will be the primary focus of the Company's upcoming fully funded 2026 exploration program. The 2026 exploration program is anticipated to be the largest drill program in the history of the Company and is being designed with the objective of significantly increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package. Further details on the 2026 exploration program will be announced in due course.

The company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits, which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area. The Golden Saddle Main Zone hosts a consistent high-grade core containing 1,100,000 oz Indicated (12.3 Mt @ 2.84 g/t Au) and 93,000 oz Inferred (1.4 Mt @ 2.03 g/t Au) at a 1.0 g/t cut-off. At 3.0 g/t cut-off, this core contains 695,000 oz Indicated (4.4 Mt @ 4.88g/t Au) and 35,000 oz Inferred (269 kt @ 4.07 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025).

In addition to the White Gold project, the Company's district-scale exploration portfolio comprised of 21 properties includes a robust pipeline of early stage to discovery stage exploration targets, including gold and other critical minerals. Regional exploration work has also produced several new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border other sizable gold deposits including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV:FMT) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX:WRN)(NYSE:WRN) Casino project.

CEO of White Gold Corp., David D'Onofrio stated "These results clearly demonstrate that Golden Saddle and Arc deposits remain highly expandable with strong and uniquely high-grade gold continuity. Expanding the Golden Saddle high-grade core and significantly extending the plunge direction at Arc further confirms the geological modelling and validates our strategy of systematically demonstrating resource growth potential. With a fully funded 2026 exploration program being designed to significantly increase resources and make new discoveries on our district scale portfolio in the Yukon's prolific White Gold District, our maiden PEA on track for release in Q2 and several other near term catalysts, we believe that 2026 has the potential to be a transformative year for White Gold Corp."

Dylan Langille, VP of Exploration, added "The 2025 drilling results successfully achieved our stated goals of proving structural targets and validating recent model refinements as we aim to aggressively grow our total gold resources. Today's announcement demonstrates a significant expansion to the width of the high-grade core by 50m to the west at depth, further validating the potential for additional growth of the high-grade core. As previously released, we also encountered some of the highest grades to date on the project in 2025 (6.89g/t over 50.2m in hole WHTGS25D0218A) providing more evidence of the deposit's unique high-grade potential. At Arc, this was the first meaningful down-plunge test beneath the current resource envelope and it successfully intersected strong mineralization as well as several other parallel panels of mineralization. With multiple zones at Golden Saddle, Arc and our other deposits remaining open and underexplored, we look forward to hitting these deposits with a very sizable drill program in the coming months, and the Company's largest program to date, to further increase the size of the resources and to also drill test other exciting earlier stage targets on our large property package in 2026."

Highlights:

WHTGS25D0216 broadens high-grade core at the Golden Saddle main zone by 50m to the west, intersecting 3.23 g/t Au over 56.10 m at a vertical depth of 350 m (Figure 3 and 4).

Confirmation of continued mineralization in the footwall breccia with the intersection including the presence of visible gold.

Intersection of multiple lenses of mineralization confirms confidence of hanging wall mineralization recently captured in the new geological model and updated mineral resource estimate. The Hanging Wall Mineralization will be further supported by a relogging and sampling program of significant amounts of historical un-assayed core in the vicinity of previously encountered hanging wall mineralization, which will also aid in the future exploration of these domains at depth.

100m down-plunge extension of Arc gold mineralization with an intercept of 2.73 g/t over 4.35 m, paving the way for significant growth in 2026 along the deposit's 1.5 km strike length (Figure 5 and 6).

Given the relatively under drilled nature of each deposit and the understanding of structurally controlled and hosted orogenic gold deposit models, significant growth potential (Figure 7) remains untested at depth and along strike.

Additional exploration results from the Company's exploration program on its district scale portfolio to be released in due course.

To view images, please click below:

District Mapping

Topographic Collar Locations

Golden Saddle Main Zone Long Section

Cross Section Hole

Arc Long Section

Cross Section WHTAR25D038_F

Resource Growth Potential

PDAC 2026

White Gold Corp. will be exhibiting at PDAC 2026 Investors Exchange. Conference attendees are invited to visit the Company booth to learn more. Management is also participating in the PDAC One on One Meeting Program. Interested parties are encouraged to book a meeting through the conference portal website below.

Booth Number: 2312

Dates: March 1 st to 4 th

Exhibition Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

One on One Meetings: https://www.precioussummit.com/events/pdac-2026-one-on-one-meeting-program/

Diamond Drill Program Results

The 2025 diamond drill program on the Golden Saddle deposit was designed to target three zones of mineralization: the hanging wall, main zone, and footwall. At the Arc deposit drilling was designed to test the down-plunge extent of gold mineralization below 120 m vertical, as well as provide material for metallurgical test work programs as contribution towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), expected to be published in Q2 of 2026.

Table 1: Significant Intervals

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (g/t) WHTGS25D0216 Hanging Wall 16.00 18.00 2.00 1.26 70.55 71.30 0.75 2.24 166.00 177.70 5.70 0.71 235.50 239.50 4.00 1.00 251.90 257.00 5.10 0.80 338.00 343.50 5.50 0.95 Main Zone 408.90 465.00 56.10 3.23 474.85 483.50 8.65 0.71 Footwall 527.45 536.30 8.85 1.02 WHTGS25D0217 Main Zone 296.80 300.20 3.40 1.54 Footwall 504.00 506.50 2.50 1.44 519.70 526.70 7.00 0.75 WHTAR25D038 Arz Zone 110.00 112.40 2.40 0.87 117.00 117.70 0.70 1.26 137.50 139.30 1.80 1.61 185.15 189.50 4.35 2.73 WHTAR25D039 Arc Zone 126.90 128.40 1.50 1.95 202.85 203.50 0.65 1.31

*True thickness estimated at 80 - 95% of the reported intervals

Table 2: 2025 Diamond Drill Hole Details

Hole ID Type Azimuth Dip Length UTM E UTM N Target Purpose WHTGSD25D0216 DDH 163.79 -63.51 629 576216.5 7005606 Golden Saddle Exploration WHTGSD25D0217 DDH 164.26 -63.18 581 576218.0 7005498 Golden Saddle Exploration WHTGSD25D0218* DDH 165.50 -71.33 145 576348.6 7005288 Golden Saddle Exploration WHTGSD25D0218A* DDH 169.78 -71.34 440 576348.6 7005288 Golden Saddle Exploration WHTAR25D038 DDH 214.39 -46.32 236 577475.4 7004556 Arc Exploration WHTAR25D038 DDH 219.13 -45.49 221 577441.2 7004642 Arc Exploration *See Company press release dated November 4, 2025

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle deposit consists of the GS Main, GS Footwall and GS West zones and together the zones define mineralization over a 1,500 m strike length and up to a maximum 500 m vertical depth based on drilling done to date, which continues to remain open for expansion in multiple directions. Gold mineralization at the Golden Saddle deposit is hosted in a metavolcanic and metaintrusive assemblage broadly consisting of felsic orthogneiss, amphibolite, and ultramafic units. Gold generally occurs as micron-scale blebs along fractures or encapsulated by pyrite, and as visible gold (less than 5 mm in size) located as free grains in quartz. Mineralization is present in quartz veins and stockwork or breccia with disseminated pyrite. Drill hole intersected gold mineralization is spatially co-incident with structures, or faults which are interpreted to be the primary conduits for hydrothermal fluids responsible for gold deposition. A series of north-south striking thrust faults and a large east-west strike-slip sinistral fault act as both mineralizing pathways and controls on the geometry of gold mineralization. The 2025 drilling program was successful in demonstrating the robust nature of mineralization at all three zones.

Main Zone Mineralization

The Golden Saddle Main Zone hosts a consistent high-grade core containing 1,100,000 oz Indicated (12.3 Mt @ 2.84 g/t Au) and 93,000 oz Inferred (1.4 Mt @ 2.03 g/t Au) at a 1.0 g/t cut-off. At 3.0 g/t cut-off, this core contains 695,000 oz Indicated (4.4 Mt @ 4.88g/t Au) and 35,000 oz Inferred (269 kt @ 4.07 g/t Au). The intersection of 6.89g/t over 50.2 m in hole WHTGS25D0218A (see Company press release dated November 4, 2025), infilled a 75 m gap and increased the grade of this high-grade core. WHTGS25D0216 released herein, intersected 3.23 g/t over 56.10 m, extending the high-grade core 50 metres westward at depth and confirming continuity along the interpreted plunge direction (47° toward 285°). These results demonstrate that the high-grade domain remains open along strike and down plunge.

Foot Wall Mineralization

The high-grade footwall breccia zone that was previously identified in historic drilling, but remained underexplored, was intersected by all three 2025 diamond drill holes targeting the Golden Saddle Deposit. Previously released hole WHTGS25D0218A intersected 6.89 g/t Au over 2.80 m (with roughly 2 m of lost core), while WHTGS25D0216 and WHTGS25D0217 intersected 1.02 g/t Au over 8.85 m and 0.75 g/t Au over 7.00 m, respectively. The consistent geological signature - strongly hematized semi-matrix supported breccia with carbonate veining and fracture-controlled pyrite - confirms the Footwall Zone as a compelling future resource growth target.

Hanging Wall Mineralization

Inthe Hanging Wall Zone, gold mineralization occurs in quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins contained throughout strongly oxidized orthogneiss and amphibolite units. Multiple lenses of parallel gold mineralization have been identified and captured by recent reinterpretation and modelling exercises (see press release dated August 21, 2025). The three Golden Saddle diamond holes drilled in 2025 have intersected multiple very shallow mineralized gold domains that strengthen modelled gold wire frames. The Hanging Wall results outlined in Table 1 reiterate the importance of the relogging and sampling program to be carried out on historic unassayed drill holes.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit is located 400 m south of the Golden Saddle and consists of two zones, the Arc Main and Arc Footwall zones, both with an arcuate shape trending E-W and NW-SE and dipping to the north and north-east at approximately 50 degrees. Mineralization at the Arc is defined along a 1.5km strike length and to an average vertical depth of approximately 120 m.

The 2025 diamond drilling program completed the first meaningful down-plunge test of the system, intersecting 2.73 g/t Au over 4.35m 100 m down plunge, extending the vertical depth of mineralization by nearly double the length. This result opens a substantial vertical growth corridor beneath the existing resource shell. The Arc system remains open below 120 m vertical depth across its entire 1.5km strike length.

2025 Exploration Program Update

The 2025 exploration season was strategically focused on advancing and expanding the Company's flagship White Gold Project, following a renewed emphasis on resource growth opportunities within and adjacent to the existing deposits. The program has been successful in:

Testing the continuity, grade and extent of the high-grade main zone of the Golden Saddle Deposit. Achieving a 50 m expansion to the west at a vertical depth of 350 m with the intersection of 3.23 g/t gold over 56.10 m.

Infilled a 75 m gap and increased the grade of the Golden Saddle main zone within 150 m of surface, intersecting one of the best holes to date with WHTGS25D0218A returning 6.89 g/t over 50.1 m (see press release dated November 4, 2025)

Confirming the potential for high-grade ore bodies to exist internal to the broader mineralization envelope, with significant room to test for growth / expansion down plunge and along strike.

Intersecting high-grade mineralization 100 m down plunge on the Arc Deposit for the first time, breaking way for significant down=plunge growth along a 1.5 km strike length.

Delivering material across all four deposits (Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise, and VG) for metallurgical test work programs contributing to maiden PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) to be release in Q2 2026.

These results validate the technical strategy implemented this year, which targeted the footwall breccia, multiple hanging wall zones, and high-grade core continuity at Golden Saddle. It has demonstrated the presence of multiple parallel zones of mineralization that remain open along strike and at depth, supporting confidence for targeted resource growth. The Company's Phase II work has also advanced key metallurgical and geotechnical studies across the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in preparation for a future preliminary economic assessment (PEA), while district-wide data compilation and target generation continued in parallel to define the next pipeline of drill-ready prospects.

The success of the 2025 drilling reinforces the excellent exploration potential that remains across the White Gold Project and provides a strong foundation for the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program currently being designed following the completion of a $23 million private placement (see Company press release dated October 15, 2025). These results mark an encouraging start to the next chapter of systematic resource expansion and discovery across the Company's district-scale portfolio in Yukon's premier mining jurisdiction.

Phase I of the 2025 exploration program is a continuation of the Company's successful expanded exploration focus beyond gold, targeting critical metals including copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), tungsten (W), antimony (Sb) and bismuth (Bi) amongst others. Geophysical work was conducted on three of the Company's highly prospective critical mineral targets - the Bridget target on the Pedlar Property, the Guilder target of the Loonie Property, and the Mt. Hart target on the Nolan Property. The program included both gradient and dipole-dipole induced polarization (IP) surveys designed to refine high-priority porphyry style targets for drill testing. Results on the Bridget target of the Pedlar property (see Company press release dated December 16, 2025) demonstrated favourable chargeability and resistivity anomalies favourable for porphyry style mineralization systems residing directly beneath strong surface soil geochemistry signatures. Results from the other two properties are expected to be released in the near future.

Preliminary 2026 Outlook

Heading into 2026 with a fully funded exploration program significantly larger than the previous years, the primary objective remains resource growth and expansion within, adjacent and in close proximity to the Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise, and VG deposits. All four deposits remain open for expansion along strike and down-dip. In addition to resource growth, the company will look to advance discovery-stage targets such as Betty Ford, Vertigo, and Chris Creek as well as assess high priority early-stage prospects for discovery potential. In addition, the Company is working toward a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the White Gold Project, expected to be released in Q2 of 2026.

Resource Growth

All four of White Gold's near-surface deposits, which form the White Gold Project , are interpreted to represent structurally controlled orogenic gold systems . These deposits collectively form the Company's gold resource base in the heart of its extensive land package and all remain open for expansion . Additional information on each of these deposits can be found below.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle contains an open-pit resource of 1.614 M oz Indicated (31.03 Mt @ 1.62 g/t Au) and 268.7 k oz Inferred (7.84 Mt @ 1.07 g/t Au) defined by 210 drill holes for a total of approximately 61,000 m. Significant growth opportunity exists with parallel zones of mineralization in the hanging wall and footwall zones, the plunge of the high-grade ore shoots, and extension along strike toward Golden Saddle West and beyond.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit contains 115,800 oz Indicated (4.113 Mt @ 0.88 g/t Au) and 397,000 oz Inferred (12.25 Mt @ 1.01 g/t) across a 1.5 km strike length and down to an average vertical depth of approximately 100 m defined by 73 drill holes for a total of approximately 15,000 m. Limited drilling on mineralization, particularly below 120 m vertical, presents an exceptional potential growth opportunity to add additional ounces to the mineral resource estimate.

VG Deposit

The VG deposit is located approximately 85 km south of Dawson City and 11 km north of the Golden Saddle deposit. Gold mineralization at the VG deposit is hosted in quartz ± carbonate veins, stockwork and breccia zones, and pyrite veinlets, including cubic pyrite and visible gold, associated with intense-quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration, pervasive K-spar and hematite emplaced along en-echelon faults or shear zones. Visually, the style of gold mineralization and alteration appears identical to the Golden Saddle deposit, along with similar dominant host rocks of biotite-feldspar (± augen)-quartz gneisses.

To date, the VG deposit comprises 296,000 oz Inferred (6.285 Mt @ 1.46 g/t Au) defined by 65 drill holes for a total of approximately 7,600 m. Gold mineralization is modelled to a maximum vertical depth of 200 m, with the geometry of the modelled mineralization being cone shaped due to limited drilling across the deposit. A large drill campaign in 2026 will look to deliver meaningful growth to the existing resource estimate as well as explore additional targets on the QV Property, including the Chris Creek target.

Ryan's Surprise Deposit

Ryan's Surprise is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle deposit, along a 6.5 km long x 1 km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils ("Ryan's Trend"), which also hosts several other prospective early-stage targets in close proximity with significant surface gold mineralization and represent further potential for expansion of this project. Gold mineralization at the Ryan's Surprise deposit is primarily hosted within a meta-sedimentary sequence dominated by banded (graphitic) quartzite and interbedded pelitic biotite schist cross-cut by numerous felsic - intermediate dikes and sills. Gold mineralization appears to be focused within breccia and shear zones that have been affected by hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization.

The mineralization footprint at the Ryan's Surprise deposit measures approximately 550 m north-south by 500 m east-west to a vertical depth of 650 m remains open along strike and at depth. To date, the Ryan's Surprise deposit contains 280,300 oz Inferred (5.693 Mt @ 1.53 g/t Au) defined by 35 drill holes for a total of approximately 8,370 m.

Overall, given the relatively under drilled nature of each deposit and the understanding of structurally controlled and hosted orogenic gold deposit models, significant growth potential remains untested at depth and along strike.

Discovery-Stage Projects

QV Property and Chris Creek Target

The Chris Creek target forms a 2.2 km+ long east-northeast trending gold-in-soil anomaly, located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar geochemically to the Company's VG and Golden Saddle deposits. The anomaly was originally identified in 2023 and follow-up exploration work early in the 2024 field season included infill and extension soil sampling, rock sampling, and 2D inversions of ground VLF-EM survey lines.

A maiden 2024 diamond drill program at Chris Creek identified a broad zone of gold mineralization dipping moderately (30°) to the NNW (see Company press release dated February 27, 2025). The geological features of Chris Creek closely resemble those of the Golden Saddle and VG deposits, all of which remain open for expansion. At Golden Saddle and VG, gold is hosted within brittle-ductile fault zones, quartz vein breccias, and stockwork veining, like the structures seen at Chris Creek. Initial rock sampling results suggest Chris Creek shares many of the same features as the Golden Saddle and VG deposits. The strong similarities between Chris Creek, which remains underexplored and open for expansion, and the established Golden Saddle and VG deposits, represent substantial potential for future discoveries within the Chris Creek system. With multiple mineralization styles (Au-Te-Ag, As-Sb, Mo-bearing quartz-carbonate veins, and skarn) across a large structural corridor, there is significant opportunity for continued geophysical surveys, trenching, and drilling to further define and expand the mineralized zones.

Betty Property

The Betty Property represents one of the Company's most strategically positioned and geologically compelling discovery-stage assets in the White Gold District. Located along the eastern strike extension of the Coffee Creek Fault - the principal structural control on Fuerte Metals's multi-million-ounce Coffee deposit - Betty occupies a highly prospective corridor between the Coffee gold deposit and Western Copper and Gold's Casino porphyry system.

Drilling at the Betty Ford target which is located in close proximity to the Coffee Project has consistently returned broad zones of near-surface high grade gold mineralization hosted within polylithic breccia units along east-west splay structures related to the Coffee Creek Fault. Recent diamond drilling has delivered multiple significant intercepts including:

3.38 g/t Au over 53 m

2.96 g/t Au over 46.5 m including 5.03 g/t Au over 25 m

5.04 g/t Au over 20.85 m

3.46 g/t Au over 50 m

8.94 g/t Au over 18.29 m

Mineralization remains open for expansion, with gold traced approximately 175 m along strike and to 75 m vertical depth to date. The scale and consistency of near-surface mineralization suggest strong potential for a bulk-tonnage style system with room for expansion.

Beyond Betty Ford, the property hosts multiple additional high-priority targets including Betty Ford West, Mascot, Black Betty, and Betty White East - each defined by strong gold-in-soil anomalies and structural controls along the Coffee Creek Fault corridor.

The Betty Property offers exposure to multiple deposit styles including orogenic gold, intrusion-related gold systems, and porphyry copper-gold mineralization, positioning it as a potential new district-scale discovery opportunity within the Company's broader land package.

Vertigo Target

The Vertigo target, located on the JP Ross property approximately 75 km south of Dawson City, represents an advanced discovery-stage gold system characterized by multiple mineralized structures over a 1.5 km by 650 m corridor.

Vertigo comprises at least six west-northwest striking, steeply south-dipping mineralized structures consisting of quartz veining, brecciation, and fracture-controlled sulphide mineralization including arsenopyrite, galena, and pyrite with locally visible gold.

Historical RAB and RC drilling has returned significant near-surface high-grade intercepts including:

23.44 g/t Au over 24.38 m from surface

9.46 g/t Au over 22.86 m from surface

14.23 g/t Au over 6.10 m

8.11 g/t Au over 18.29 m

More recently, diamond drilling confirmed the presence of broader bulk-tonnage style mineralization, including:

1.4 g/t Au over 58.4 m, including 9.10 g/t Au over 2.85 m and 6.68 g/t Au over 4.80 m

Structural reinterpretation has identified multiple vein arrays with varying orientations, suggesting previous drilling only partially tested the system. The target remains largely shallow-tested and open along strike and at depth. Given the combination of high-grade vein zones and emerging bulk-tonnage potential, Vertigo represents a compelling 2026 drill candidate with significant discovery upside.

Resources & Opportunities in the White Gold District

West-central Yukon is host to several highly prospective mineral districts, including the White Gold , Dawson Range , Klondike , and Sixtymile districts. The Klondike was the epicenter of the historic Klondike Gold Rush in 1896, with over 20 million ounces of placer gold production having occurred in the region since that time.

The Company's property portfolio, which covers large portions of the White Gold District, was assembled by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan , and represents the largest contiguous claim package in the region.

Two other significant advanced-stage projects border the Company's claims to the south:

The Coffee Project , owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold (2) (3) . Fuerte recently announced a PEA and intentions to arrive at a construction decision in early 2027. Development of the Coffee project would enhance infrastructure in the district significantly also benefiting White Gold.

The Casino Project , owned by Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN), containing Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (4)(3)

The region has also seen significant investment by major mining companies in recent years, and the Yukon is consistently highly ranked among the top global mining jurisdictions on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index .

QA/QC

The diamond drilling on the White Gold Property consisted of NQII size drill core and was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core was performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon facility. All diamond drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples were weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analyzed in accordance with BV's FA430 and MA250 packages, for both gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and ultra-trace multi-element ICP analysis (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis).

The reported diamond drilling sampling program was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Geologist for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km 2 ) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025) (1)(5) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold (2)(3) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper ((4)(3) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) A technical report to support the MRE for the White Gold project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed on SEDAR+ ( https://www.sedarplus.ca /) and the Company's website ( https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/ ) within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

(2) See Fuerte Metals Corp. technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date August 21, 2025, Report Date October 6, 2025, NI43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng., Andy Holloway, P. Eng., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM., available on SEDAR+

(3) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(5) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min

SOURCE: White Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/white-gold-corp.-intersects-multiple-zones-of-gold-mineralization-and-expands-the-1141860