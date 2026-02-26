Premium materials, a 12-day battery life and new running features provide support for those kicking off their running journey

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, a compact, 4-button smartwatch designed as an entry point into structured running and hybrid training. Made for athletes building consistency across different forms of training, the Active 3 Premium supports road running and hybrid routines that combine endurance, strength, and studio-based workouts. Its compact design makes it easy to train across environments, from neighborhood runs to studio floors, offering a capable, approachable experience without feeling overbuilt or intimidating.

Unlike high-performance racing watches that can feel overwhelming, the Active 3 Premium focuses on delivering structured training programs, accurate route navigation, and comprehensive health insights in a refined, durable design that fits seamlessly into everyday life.

"The Active 3 Premium has everything I need to stay on top of my training, but it doesn't feel intimidating or overbuilt for someone starting their journey," said Gabby Thomas, 5-time Olympic medalist and Amazfit ambassador. "I believe performance starts with consistency, and this watch makes it easy to stay connected to your body, your workouts, and your recovery without overthinking it."

Train Smarter, Run Stronger

Active 3 Premium features built-in running workouts and Zepp Coach science-backed adaptive running plans created to guide users through structured effort, helping them avoid burnout while building the consistency needed for their first race. Advanced Running Metrics like posture monitoring, threshold insights, ground contact balance tracking, and rhythm analysis give users deeper visibility into their running form, helping fine-tune performance and reduce injury risk over time.

Own the Route with Advanced GPS Mapping

Supported by a six-satellite positioning system and offline maps, the Active 3 Premium allows for phone-free running with turn-by-turn navigation, automatic rerouting and point-to-point route planning. With 4GB of internal storage, users can keep their favorite podcasts and maps directly on their wrist, ensuring they stay on track without distractions.

Premium Craftsmanship Built for Everyday Performance

Crafted with a 45mm stainless-steel frame and four tactile control buttons, the watch is as durable as it is sleek and comfortable. The 1.32-inch AMOLED display is protected by scratch-resistant Sapphire Glass and features 3,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring that training data is crystal clear even in direct sunlight.

Run Farther and Charge Less

Built to go the distance, the Active 3 Premium provides up to 12 days of battery under typical use and up to 7 days under heavy activity, supporting long workouts, recovery days, and everyday wear without the interruption of frequent charging.

24/7 Health Monitoring and Smart Connectivity

Powered by Amazfit's BioTracker technology, the Active 3 Premium provides continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, sleep quality, and recovery insights, helping users better understand their body and readiness. With a built-in microphone and speaker, users can take Bluetooth calls from the wrist, and with the Zepp Flow voice assistant, it's easy to control features with voice commands for all-day connection.

A Robust Ecosystem of Third-Party Training Integrations

To support athletes at every level, Amazfit Active 3 Premium integrates with leading third-party training platforms including TrainingPeaks, Strava, Runna, and Intervals.icu. Through seamless syncing with the Zepp App, users can connect their preferred coaching, planning, and performance-tracking tools, ensuring workouts, training data, and activity insights flow easily between platforms

Availability

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium will be available for purchase in Apex Silver, Atlas Blue, and Aero White starting February 26, 2026, for $169.99 on Amazfit.com and Amazon.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

