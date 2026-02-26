PepsiCo: poppi lands in the UK, marking its first launch outside the US

Key Takeaways:

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo - The wait is over! poppi, the US soda brand that's been living rent-free in your feed, has officially landed in the UK.

Born online and backed by pop culture, poppi is shaking up the soft drinks aisle with bold fruity flavours, vibrant design and main character energy in every sip. poppi delivers full flavour fizz that's made with ingredients you can love; low in sugar, low in calories and high in fibre - it's pure feel good-fizz that tastes as good as it looks.

poppi is launching with five delicious flavours including Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Lemon Lime, Wild Berry and Orange.

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Allison wanted to ditch soda, but not the taste, so she started mixing fruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and sparkling water in her Texas kitchen to create a better kind of soda.

Fast-forward to 2026, and poppi is here to shake up the UK and revolutionise soda for the next generation. We're rewriting the rules, giving you everything you love about a great-tasting soda, big flavour, bold bubbles and total refreshment.

"Launching poppi in the U.K. is incredibly meaningful to me," said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of poppi. "When we started poppi, the goal was simple: create a soda people could feel good about drinking. Seeing poppi find a new home in the U.K. is a proud moment for our entire team. We're excited about this next chapter and can't wait to be a part of a new community."

Natalia Fillipociants, General Manager Europe International Beverages, PepsiCo added: 'We're proud to bring poppi's vibrant, feel-good approach to the UK. British consumers are increasingly looking for drinks that are balanced, modern and genuinely enjoyable every day. With bold fruity flavours, eye-catching design, poppi delivers full-flavour fizz made with ingredients that the consumer will absolutely love!'

poppi is launching in the UK on 5 March. Available in Tesco & Pret A Manger nationwide, before rolling out more widely later in the year.

About poppi:

poppi is a modern soda brand revolutionising soda for the next generation. Founded by Texas based husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, poppi combines real fruit juice to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering low-calorie soda with no more than 5 grams of sugar per can. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment has now defined a new category of modern soda. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth have nurtured an incredibly loyal community, including celebrity fans. poppi is now available in the UK in five core flavours: Strawberry Lemon, Orange, Raspberry Rose, Lemon Lime and Wild Berry. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.co.uk, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

