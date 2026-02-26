Boehringer Ingelheim licenses novel oral therapeutics program for immune diseases from Sitryx Therapeutics

The preclinical, small molecule program offers a potential first-in-class, oral, precision immunometabolic approach to modulating disease-driving immune cells

Deal includes upfront and milestone payments to Sitryx totaling over US $500 million, plus tiered royalties

Exclusive license expands Boehringer's preclinical immunology pipeline aiming to improve patient outcomes





Ingelheim, Germany, Oxford, UK and Boston, USA, 26, February 2026 - Boehringer Ingelheim and Sitryx Therapeutics ("Sitryx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Boehringer has acquired an exclusive license for a preclinical, small molecule program from Sitryx. The program offers a novel, oral, potentially disease-modifying treatment approach across multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disease indications.

The global burden of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases continues to rise sharply, with millions of patients unable to achieve sustainable disease control on existing therapies. This underscores the urgent need for novel, precise mechanisms that target disease-driving pathways.

"Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases remain areas where innovation is urgently needed. Sitryx's small molecule inhibitor program brings forward a promising new mechanism that aligns with our focus on advancing first-in-class approaches. Together with Sitryx, we are committed to translating this science into therapies that can meaningfully improve patients' lives," said Carine Boustany, Head of Immunology and Respiratory Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"This collaboration is a major milestone for our company and is a clear validation of the strength of our pipeline and our expertise translating immunometabolic targets into meaningful therapeutic candidates," said Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx. "We are proud to out-license this preclinical program to Boehringer Ingelheim whose global capabilities in immunology and drug development will help position this program to deliver meaningful benefits to patients worldwide."

Under the terms of the agreement, Sitryx grants Boehringer an exclusive global license to the multiple candidates and associated intellectual property within this small molecule inhibitor program. Boehringer assumes full responsibility for the program, including further research, clinical development and commercialization. Sitryx receives both upfront and near-term payments and is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments totaling more than $500 million, in addition to tiered royalties on future sales.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com (Global) or https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/uk?(UK).

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.

