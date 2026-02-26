

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in multiple weapons procurement networks based in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates supporting the Iranian regime's ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons development.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned more than 30 shadow fleet vessels and their owners or operators that have collectively transported hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products.



OFAC targeted additional vessels operating as part of Iran's shadow fleet, which transport Iranian petroleum and petroleum products to foreign markets and serve as the regime's primary source of revenue for financing domestic repression, terrorist proxies, and weapons programs.



OFAC also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and sensitive machinery required to reconstitute ballistic missile and ACW production capacity, as well as sell drones to other countries.



The punitive measures are part of the U.S. Government's campaign of putting maximum economic pressure on Iran's shadow banking, money laundering, weapons proliferation, and sanctions evasion networks. In 2025, OFAC sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels, and aircraft as part of this campaign. The Treasury says it has impacted the Iranian regime's ability to sell its petroleum to support its destabilizing behavior and recoup those funds.



'Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'Under President Trump's strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime's weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people.'



The U.S. State Department said the Iranian regime continues to mismanage its economy, with catastrophic consequences for its people, and prioritizes funding of foreign proxies and missiles over the basic needs of ordinary Iranians.



