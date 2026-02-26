Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
26.02.2026 12:15 Uhr
Apetit Plc: Inside Information: Apetit is considering alternative models for frozen pizza production and a possible closure of the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory

26.2.2026 13:15:00 EET | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside Information: Apetit is considering alternative models for frozen pizza production and a possible closure of the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory

Apetit is considering alternative production locations and models in Finland for its frozen pizza production and is initiating change negotiations concerning all personnel at the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory.

Alternative production locations and models, including contract manufacturing, are being considered for production at Apetit's Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory. If production were to be implemented through alternative arrangements, operations at the Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory would be discontinued and the factory would be closed.

The Pudasjärvi frozen pizza factory employs 21 permanent employees. Decisions regarding the organization of production will be made after the conclusion of the change negotiations. Currently, all of Apetit's frozen pizzas are produced at the factory.

Apetit completed an investment of approximately EUR 2 million to the frozen pizza factory in 2022. However, the factory's investment needs for basic renovations and replacement investments in production equipment remain significant and clearly exceed the amount of previous investments. Sales of Apetit's frozen pizzas have not met targets following the investment and the relaunch of the products.

The change negotiations will commence in week 11.

Contacts

  • Miika Kemilä, Communications and Sustainability Director, Apetit Oyj, +358104024044, miika.kemila@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food industry company, which operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain. We work in close cooperation with primary production in our home markets in Finland and Sweden. We create well-being from vegetables by producing delicious food solutions that save everyday life. We produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi/en

