Apetit Plc: Apetit publishes its strategy "A Season of Growth" and financial objectives for 2026-2028

19.12.2025 11:00:00 EET | Apetit Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Apetit publishes its strategy "A Season of Growth" and financial objectives for 2026-2028

The main theme of Apetit Plc's strategy for 2026-2028 is A Season of Growth. Growth will be pursued particularly from frozen peas, the Swedish market, and BlackGrain from Yellow Fields® rapeseed powder. Apetit's financial objectives for 2028 are an operating profit of over EUR 10 million and a ROCE of over 7 per cent.

"We have significantly increased the volume of frozen peas and established a strong platform in Sweden. With investments made in BlackGrain and vegetable oils, we can aim for significant growth in higher value products. For BlackGrain, we are pursuing a commercial breakthrough during the strategy period. We anticipate that the initial investments made during the early phase of the strategy period will translate into positive financial performance toward the latter part of the period. Ensuring the profitability of our core business is essential as we invest in sustainable growth," says Esa Mäki, CEO of Apetit.

Close cooperation with primary production in both domestic markets in Finland and Sweden and investing in plant-based and sustainable food solutions are an essential part of Apetit's operations.

"Food trends are on our side. With our products, we deliciously respond to the growing demand for sustainable and plant-based diet. Apetit has the capability to innovate inspiring plant-based products to save everyday life," Mäki says.

Strategic Focus Areas for 2026-2028:

1. One Apetit

The grower's trusted partner

We invest in cooperation with growers and primary production as the cornerstone of our business. We work in strong cooperation with growers in both of our business areas in all our operating countries.

Unified plant-based food company

We utilize shared resources and interfaces and promote Group cohesion. We strengthen synergies and shared processes between business areas and countries of operation.

A good place to work

We take care of our well-being, motivated, and skilled employees and their availability. We promote and maintain a culture of continuous improvement and operational development through employee training and learning at work.

2. Sustainable growth

Strong growth in Sweden

We strengthen our position in Sweden in both frozen peas and other products.

Commercial breakthrough for BlackGrain

We invest significantly in BlackGrain. We expand the BlackGrain product range and increase sales in different product categories.

Growth from pulses

We bring new pulse products to the market. We explore cultivation and export opportunities for broad beans. We invest in plant protein products and promote the use of domestic plant proteins.

Increasing volumes of rapeseed oils

We invest in the production capacity of oilseed products and increase the added value of products.

3. Profitability through plant-based solutions

Ensuring profitability

We further strengthen the position and profitability of our core business products. We strengthen a valued and trusted brand.

Competitive advantage from frozen peas

We strengthen the export of northern frozen peas. We optimize the potential of increased frozen pea volume.

Innovator of plant-based food solutions

We respond to eating megatrends and support eating in accordance with nutritional recommendations and sustainable practices. We promote the frozen food category by diversifying the product range.

4. Responsible value chain

Climate and nature

We promote our climate work in accordance with SBTi emission reduction targets throughout the value chain. We strengthen research and experimental activities considering adaptation to climate change. We promote water responsibility in primary production. We verify and reduce our impacts on biodiversity and nature loss.

People in the value chain

We strengthen the management of our value chain to ensure social responsibility. We promote a safe working environment with the goal of zero workplace accidents.

Traceable food chain

We strengthen the responsibility and verifiability of the food chain by promoting traceability and investing in modern information systems.

Sustainable food choices

We offer consumers and customers sustainable food choices. We promote the cultivation and research of domestic pulses and oilseeds. We use and develop domestic plant proteins in diverse ways.

Financial Targets for 2028

EBIT > EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 9.3 million)

ROCE > 7.0% (2024: 8.3%)

Vision: Plant-based growth. Pioneer and market leader.

Mission: Good food for everyone. Locally.

Press conference

Apetit will hold a press conference regarding the strategy on Tuesday 17 February 2026. The event can be attended in person or via webcast. An invitation to the event will be sent later.

