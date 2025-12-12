Apetit Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025

12.12.2025 16:47:52 EET | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside information, profit warning: Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025

Apetit Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025. The Group's operating result without the impact of acquisition of Foodhills is estimated to be EUR 5.6-6.6 million (EUR 9.3 million in 2024). Previously, Apetit estimated that the Group's operating result without the impact of acquisition to slightly decrease from the comparison year.

The timing of harvest production and its completion affects the inventory valuation for the financial year in accordance with the IAS 2 standard. Delays in harvest production due to production-related reasons and lower production volume than expected for 2025 decrease the Food Solutions' estimated operating result. Although the delay in harvest production is not expected to have a significant impact on the Food Solutions business, the delay has an impact on the Food Solutions' operating result for 2025. The estimated impact of Foodhills' operating result for December on the Food Solutions' operating result is negative.

A significant non-cash accounting impact on operating result of bargain purchase, as stated in IFRS 3 standard, will be recognized due to the acquisition of Foodhills AB. Apetit estimates that the positive impact on operating result of bargain purchase is EUR 8.0-10.5 million. The result impact will be recognized as part of Apetit Plc's operating result for 2025.

Revised profit guidance for 2025:

Group's operating result without the impact of acquisition is estimated to be EUR 5.6-6.6 million (EUR 9.3 million in 2024).

Contacts

Esa Mäki, CEO, Apetit Oyj, +358104022100, esa.maki@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production. Our operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain: we create well-being with vegetables by offering tasty food solutions that make daily life easier and produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers for feeding stuff. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi