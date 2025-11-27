Apetit Plc: Inside information: Apetit Plc - The acquisition of Swedish frozen peas producer Foodhills AB is completed

27.11.2025 14:15:01 EET | Apetit Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Apetit Plc - The acquisition of Swedish frozen peas producer Foodhills AB is completed

Apetit Plc announced on 9 October 2025, that it acquires Swedish frozen peas producer Foodhills AB. The acquisition required approval from the Swedish ISP (Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) authority.

The ISP authority has approved the acquisition and the other requirements set for the closing of the acquisition have been met. The acquisition was completed on 27 November 2025.

Contacts

Miika Kemilä, Communications and Sustainability Director, Apetit Oyj, +358104024044, miika.kemila@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production. Our operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain: we create well-being with vegetables by offering tasty food solutions that make daily life easier and produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers for feeding stuff. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: apetit.fi