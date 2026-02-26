

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $58.64 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $50.09 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $87.51 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $391.58 million from $349.82 million last year.



BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $58.64 Mln. vs. $50.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $391.58 Mln vs. $349.82 Mln last year.



