

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. security officials have arrested 72 people from Mexico, Central and South America, and Africa with a range of criminal histories who attempted to illegally enter the United States by sea off the Southern California coast.



Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and its U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy partners intercepted a number of smuggling boats during a series of coordinated maritime operations, CBP said in a press release.



Some of those apprehended were trying to re-enter the United States after deportation over driving under the influence, firearm possession, domestic violence, grand theft and resisting arrest.



On February 21, a CBP Air and Marine Operations marine unit from San Diego interdicted three boats carrying 36 people near San Clemente Island. The CBP agents arrested the Mexican nationals and transferred them to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock and later turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.



On Saturday afternoon, the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and the USS Augusta coordinated to stop another vessel, apprehending 16 people whom they turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.



On Sunday evening, the Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour intercepted a vessel west of Sunset Cliffs. Its crew turned over all 20 people to Border Patrol agents.



Authorities will process all individuals for removal or federal prosecution.



San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said the weekend enforcement events highlight the persistent threat of U.S.-bound human smuggling.



