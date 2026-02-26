

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A new UN report forecasts that the Arab region is seeing a gradual economic recovery despite continuing geopolitical uncertainties.



The UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, or ESCWA, reported that regional growth is projected to pick up from 2.9 per cent last year to 3.7 per cent in 2026.



That compares well with global averages and pre-pandemic growth of around 3.2 per cent.



The UN body noted that this positive outlook for Arab nations should also coincide with falling inflation, which is expected to reach 5.4 per cent next year.



Contributing factors include increased investment in sectors outside the oil industry such as renewable power plants.



At the same time, ESCWA said that the Arab region remains 'highly exposed' to external factors - especially given continued uncertainty about global tariffs and disruption to regional trade.



Data indicates production of 1.3 million barrels of oil per day this year across the region, which is slightly above current global demand, could help prices at the petrol pump to fall. Crude oil production is an economic mainstay of the Middle East countries.



