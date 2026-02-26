Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Announces Project Deals and Updates Cash, Share and Royalty Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several positive developments concerning the Company's wholly owned projects and progress within some of the companies in which it maintains large shareholdings.

Terra CO2 Technologies Inc . ("Terra") has commenced construction of its first commercial-scale plant to produce supplemental cementation material for the construction industry. The plant is located in Cleburne, Texas and is expected to be producing commercially in 2027. Strategic owns 15 million shares of Terra.

Rockhaven Resources Ltd . ("Rockhaven") has announced that it plans to extract a large-scale bulk sample comprised of high-grade gold-silver mineralization from its wholly owned Klaza Deposit in south-western Yukon during summer 2026. Strategic owns over 81.9 million representing 28% of Rockhaven's shares.

GGL Resources Corp. ("GGL") has announced an option agreement that will allow Nelson Resources, an Australian-based company, to earn-in on GGL's Gold Point gold-silver project in Nevada, subject to large cash payments and a net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. With a clean balance sheet, GGL is well positioned to focus on new projects. Strategic owns 31.7 million representing 30.4% of GGL's shares.

The remarkable strength of the metals markets in general, and those of silver, gold and copper specifically, has triggered considerable interest in the Company's extensive portfolio of precious and critical metal projects. The Company has recently signed an optional sales agreement with Hertz Energy regarding its Crag and Rod projects and a sales agreement with Cascadia Minerals concerning its Mars and Byng projects. Additional project negotiations are in progress.

Strategic has been working to rapidly advance its Division Mountain coal project, which may play a key role in solving Yukon's deepening energy crisis.

"The current bull market for metals has provided Strategic with an exceptional opportunity to option and sell projects that it has systematically acquired over the past 25 years" states Doug Eaton, President and CEO of Strategic. "Management is tightly focused on growing the Company's cash reserves without share dilution while also amassing shares and royalty interests. In recent months the Company has grown its cash position to approximately $3.5 million through selected stock sales and payments related to property transactions."

Strategic will be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) 2026 Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1st, to Wednesday, March 4th, with the Strategic Exploration Group at Investor's Exchange booth 3124.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 18 royalty interests, 14 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 79 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $3.5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., and 4.3% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

