

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $352 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $841 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $3.749 billion from $3.758 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $352 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.749 Bln vs. $3.758 Bln last year.



