

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Agribusiness group Wilmar International Limited (WLMIF.PK) on Thursday posted higher second-half profit, largely driven by stronger performance in its Feed & Industrial Products segment.



Profit before tax for the period increased 14.9% to $1.152 billion from $1.003 billion a year ago.



Net profit rose to $815.9 million or 13.1 cents per share from $590.2 million or 9.5 cents per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, core net profit was $693.9 million, up 24.3% from $558.2 million a year earlier.



EBITDA increased 8.2% year-on-year to $2.268 billion.



Revenue for the period grew 3% to $37.524 billion from $36.445 billion in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.10 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News